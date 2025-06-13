Wolverhampton school for children at risk of exclusion is blocked by planners

d

Stu Evans of Pathfinder Education had applied to Wolverhampton Council for permission to turn commercial premises on the edge of Wednesfield town centre into a two-classroom school for pupils with special requirements.

Mr Evans said the scheme could potentially save the taxpayer £5.5 million a year.

He wanted to convert the gatehouse to a business park off Well Lane, Wednesfield into a school for a maximum of 15 children aged 11–16 who are at risk of exclusion and disengagement from mainstream education.

But senior planning officer Stephen Alexander said the development would be detrimental to highway and pedestrian safety, and refused permission.

Mr Evans had said there was significant demand in the area for such a service, and said the school would be managed by suitably qualified and experienced education professionals.

"The aim is to deliver a supportive, structured, and inclusive learning environment where young people can re-engage with education and develop both academically and personally," he said Mr Evans.

He said he had more than 25 years' experience as a senior school leader and headmaster within both mainstream and specialist schools.

Mr Evans said when he had run such an establishment in the past, he regularly achieved a 95 per cent success rate in securing employment, further education or training for pupils.

He said the building had its own car park off Modersley Road, so there would be no impact on the community.

He said the building would have tight security, and a high staff-pupil ratio would ensure appropriate levels of supervision throughout the working day. "Visitors will be managed through a signing in system, only gaining entry into the provision by a member of staff.

Mr Evans said the building would include two classrooms for formal learning.

"Additionally, one small office will be converted into a sensory room, a larger office will become an intervention room, another large office will be an additional movement/sensory room, while the final small office will be the main office," he said.

Mr Evans said the service would help Wolverhampton Council meet its statutory requirements, and reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour.

"By keeping vulnerable young people in meaningful education, the proposal helps prevent longer-term unemployment as well as a number of anti-social and negative behaviours including, but not limited to, crime, substance abuse and county lines," he said.

Mr Evans said a 2017 study suggested that the long-term cost of excluding a child from school could be around £370,000 in expenditure including educational costs, benefits, healthcare and the criminal justice costs.

"As a result of supporting 15 pupils into positive outcomes and destinations, there is the potential to save £5.5 million of long-term public expenditure for each cohort of pupils," he said.

"Alongside the financial benefits, communities will also see the benefits of supporting vulnerable and at risk young people and their families, reducing anti-social behaviour and providing positive contributions to the communities in which the pupils live.

"This early intervention model helps to stabilise families and reduce the significant demand on stretched public services."

Mr Evans had argued that, as a 'state-funded school', the proposals would be acceptable under the 'permitted development' Planning permission was refused on road-safety grounds.