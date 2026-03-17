Rail chaos ends as services restart between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

Rail services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton are now back to normal after disruption throughout Monday caused by damaged overhead lines.

Operator West Midlands Railway confirmed that trains running between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton railway station have resumed as usual following repairs.

The line had been suspended for much of the day on Monday after overhead wire damage brought services to a halt, leaving passengers facing significant delays and cancellations. Engineers were called to the scene to carry out urgent repairs, with disruption expected to last into the evening.

Read more: Rail disruption between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton - delays expected until the end of today due to 'damaged overhead wires'

In an update, the rail operator said services are now able to run normally again, marking the end of the incident.

Passengers who experienced delays during the disruption are being advised they may be eligible for compensation through the company’s Delay Repay scheme.

While services have returned to normal, travellers are still encouraged to check before they travel in case of any knock-on delays.