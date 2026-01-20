Neil Thompson, who went by the nickname 'Chuck' to friends and family, was pronounced dead on the grounds of Smestow Academy in Windmill Crescent, Wolverhampton yesterday morning (Monday, January 19).

Police say they are continuing to treat his death as unexplained and are working to establish exactly what happened, with CCTV being reviewed and door to door enquiries being carried out.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, are urging anyone with information to speak with investigators as enquiries continue.

Neil 'Chuck' Thompson. Picture: West Midlands Police

They said in a statement that “our beautiful son, brother, father and friend Chuck” was “very much loved in the community of fishing, his one true love”."His love for life and funny stories touched the lives of so many people,” they said.

"To help us find closure as a family we urge anyone with any information or sightings to please get in touch."

Mr Thompson was seen on Wheatsheaf Road, Wolverhampton, at 1am yesterday morning and was then sighted on the school grounds at 7.15am.

He was last seen wearing a distinctive camouflage jacket, grey gilet, jeans, and a beanie hat. He was also carrying a red rucksack and may have been wearing sunglasses.

The scene at Smestow Academy in Wolverhampton after a body was found on the school grounds

Supt Martin Hurcomb from Wolverhampton Police, said: "Our teams are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this tragic incident and we are offering support to Mr Thompson's family.

“Enquiries are moving ahead as investigators work to piece together his movements and we'd ask again that anyone who may have seen Mr Thompson in the early hours of yesterday does get in touch.

"Neighbourhood officers are also out in the area, so please do speak with them as they can offer reassurance to anyone who has concerns."

If you can help, call police on 101 or contact officers via Live Chat quoting log 1452 of 19 January.