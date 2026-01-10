Wolves and Shrewsbury fans face disruption on roads and public transport ahead of Molineux FA Cup clash

A closure of a section of the A449 between Springfield Lane and Bee Lane due to what Wolverhampton Police called a "serious collision" will affect traffic towards Molineux ahead of a 12.15pm kick off in the FA Cup third round between Wolves and Shrewsbury Town.

Police said on Saturday morning the road, which leads into the city from the M54, the only motorway link with Shropshire, is likely to be closed off for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

There was already disruption on public transport due to Storm Goretti, with trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton not running and rail replacement buses operating in both directions.

Transport for West Midlands said there are also diversions on National Express West Midlands buses due to the impact of the storm.

A Wolves spokesperson said yesterday: "With icy conditions and potential snowfall expected across the West Midlands in the run up to Saturday, we strongly advise all supporters attending to allow extra time when making their way to Molineux and to also take extra care when travelling around the ground."

