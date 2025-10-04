They've done it again! Former Goodyear workers contribute to fund new equipment at Wolverhampton hospital

A donation of £1,100 has been made by members of the 5/344 Branch of the Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund - it comprises workers from the former Goodyear factory on Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

The money will part fund a new ultrasound device at the Durnall Unit at the hospital which will make cannula insertion less painful and more efficient for patients whose veins may be challenging.

Chair and trustee Cyril Barrett visited the unit to talk to senior matron Clare Banks and Advanced Clinical Practitioners about the difference such a device can make.

Cyril has explained on previous visits to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust how distressing he and his family found it when his grandson needed a cannula many years ago and this was difficult to insert.

(L) Cyril Barrett and (centre) former Goodyear worker Wayne Devaney with nurses and other staff from New Cross Hospital.

He said: “I have seen for myself how upsetting this is for patients and how it also affects the staff trying to do the procedure if there are unsuccessful attempts.

"Anything that can make this procedure hurt less and be more efficient is a good thing and on behalf of the former Goodyear workers, who appreciate the wonderful kindness and compassion shown to us by our local NHS over the years, I’m so happy we can help.”

Clare said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Cyril and his colleagues for their thoughtful donation because it will make such a difference to our patients.

“Our teams are caring for oncology and haematology patients and those with sickle cell disease and it can be difficult to insert cannulas in some cases. To be able to carry out this procedure accurately, efficiently and in a timely way will reduce patients’ discomfort and ensure speedy access to the treatment they need.”

In total, Goodyear factory workers have supported patients at New Cross and West Park Hospitals to the tune of almost £500,000 over the years.

Donations have included anaesthetic machines for theatres, wheelchair accessible exercise bikes for patients undergoing rehabilitation and rooms being transformed for young cancer patients.

The fund also donated £50,150 for machines to help skin cancer patients in the Black Country.

Amie Rogers, Fundraising and Lead Digital Engagement Officer for Your RWTC, the Trust’s charity, added: “Once again, the actions of generous former Goodyear workers will have made such a positive impact on our patients, and we thank them for everything they have done for us.”