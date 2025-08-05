10-year deal will see 450 university staff move into Wolverhampton Civic Centre as part of controversial shake-up

The administrative staff are due to move into vacant space at the complex in October as part of a shake-up which will also see the closure of the university's Telford campus, the creation of a new medical school, and the demolition of the landmark School of Art and Design off the Wolverhampton Ring Road.

The council has welcomed the deal, saying it will bring more people into the city centre and create economic efficiencies for both organisations.

But the university's plan to demolish the Brutalist nine-storey School of Art building, also known as the George Wallis building, has sparked opposition from the 20th Century Society, and more than 6,600 people have signed a petition opposing the plans.

Councillor Chris Burden, the council’s cabinet member for city development, said: “We look forward to welcoming colleagues from the university’s professional service teams to the Civic Centre as their new base, also supporting our efforts in making the best use of our buildings and managing financial challenges.

The School of Art building is set to be demolished as part of the shake-up

“It promotes public sector partnering, showcases the opportunities the city centre can bring, and supports the university’s growth and development which in turn boosts footfall and benefits the local economy.

“The university’s commitment and ambition for our city is vital and we will continue to work closely with them as a key partner.”

Pete Cross, chief operating officer at the university said the move, which would see staff from the finance, personnel, recruitment and marketing departments relocated to the building, would 'foster greater collaboration and connectivity' across the university.

"This move supports our long-term vision to create a vibrant, dynamic, and environmentally sustainable campus that enhances the student experience and strengthens our financial resilience," he said.

“Partnering with the council enables us to contribute meaningfully to the city’s regeneration, reinforcing our role as a civic university committed to the prosperity of our community."