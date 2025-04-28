Shropshire Star
Trial of Wolverhampton woman accused of murdering her former husband is delayed

The trial of a woman accused of murdering a man in Newport has been delayed.

By Richard Williams
Amy Pugh, aged 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, has denied murdering Mr Kyle Pugh who was 29 when he died in March 2022.

Kyle Pugh
Kyle Pugh died in hospital in Telford in March 2022, the day after West Mercia Police were called to an address in Newport, Shropshire (West Mercia Police/PA)

Mr Pugh died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford surrounded by his family on March 23, 2022.

He died the day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, Newport.

