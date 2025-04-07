'I will protect Jaguar Land Rover from Trump's tariffs' - PM Keir Starmer pledges in West Midlands speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a visit to one of the company’s factories in the West Midlands, he said he wanted to “shield it and consumers” from the impact of the 25 per cent levy imposed by the US president.

Sir Keir’s appearance at Jaguar Land Rover was an act of solidarity with the company, which has paused its exports to the United States as it assesses the situation.

JLR has two major factories in the West Midlands, its assembly plant in Solihull and its engine assembly operation at the i54, alongside the M54 near Wolverhampton, which is transitioning to specialise in electric cars.

Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves

Speaking in Solihull, the PM pledged a cut in red tape in order to reduce costs for UK’s car manufacturers.

He said "nobody welcomes tariffs" but that it was now up to the UK to "shape our future".

He added: "We have to step up. We can't be cowed and simply say, 'there are things happening in a changing world which make it more difficult, and therefore we retreat'. This is the moment to seize that opportunity."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover

The PM promised “bold changes” to rules around electric cars, which would benefit JLR’s plans for the future.

He said he would champion global free trade, adding: “Nobody wins from a trade war - you know that, but it's also a moment for urgency. This government will not just sit back and hope. We must seize the opportunity."