Two new railway stations open today in the heart of the Black Country

Two new railway stations have officially opened today in the heart of the Black Country, marking a major boost for local transport links and commuters.

Transport for West Midlands confirmed that services from both Willenhall and Darlaston stations began early this morning, ending a long wait for residents eager to reconnect to the rail network.

The first departures were under way just before 7am. Passengers travelling towards Wolverhampton were able to board the 6:47am service from Darlaston, followed by a 6:50am departure from Willenhall. For those heading into Birmingham New Street, services left at Willenhall at 7:07am and Darlaston at 7:11am.

The reopening of stations in both towns is expected to improve access to jobs, education and leisure, while easing pressure on local roads.

To celebrate the launch, Transport for West Midlands staff are at both stations this morning, handing out special giveaways to early passengers from 7:30am.

Read more: Darlaston and Willenhall railway stations to open for the first time since 1965 - here's a look at the events leading up to their reopening

Local leaders have described the openings as a significant step forward for the Black Country, restoring rail connections that many communities have been without for decades.

Commuters and rail enthusiasts alike are expected to turn out in strong numbers today, with many keen to be among the first to travel through the new stations.

Two new railway stations have officially opened today in the heart of the Black Country, marking a major boost for local transport links and commuters.

The two stations will be operated by West Midlands Railway (WMR) and connect passengers to the Shrewsbury Line which runs between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury via Tame Bridge Parkway and Wolverhampton. The line is served by WMR’s newest diesel fleet, the Class 196s, which first entered service in 2022.

The two stations feature sheltered platforms, accessible lifts, ticket machines, and secure cycle racks. Darlaston Station includes a car park with 300 spaces for park and ride commuters, while Willenhall includes an additional 33 parking spaces.

The opening follows a £185m construction programme led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) to build five new stations in the West Midlands, including Willenhall and Darlaston as well as three stations on the new Camp Hill Line in South Birmingham which are due to open next month.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for WMR, said: “We are delighted to officially open these two brand-new stations for passengers in Willenhall and Darlaston, unlocking faster and greener travel options for local residents.

"These stations will make a huge difference to thousands of passengers in the Black Country, bringing direct transport links to major hubs in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Telford and Shrewsbury. From today, we are excited to welcome new passengers on board the service for the first time and we look forward to seeing even more customers on board in the coming months.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “The reopening of Willenhall and Darlaston stations is a huge moment for communities that have been cut off from the rail network for six decades. I promised to restore these vital links, and today, we’ve delivered.

“These stations will bridge the gap to new jobs and leisure, revitalising our high streets and driving local growth. We’re already working behind the scenes to expand the timetable and create even more opportunities for everyone in the area.”

The first train to call at the new stations was the 0626 westbound departure from Birmingham New Street to Shrewsbury.

The construction project was delivered by Kier and led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, and the West Midlands Rail Executive, in partnership with WMR, Network Rail, Birmingham City Council, Walsall Council, and the Department for Transport.