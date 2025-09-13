Sporting Khalsa v Hereford FA Cup match abandoned after allegation of racial abuse aimed at home goalkeeper

The FA Cup second round qualifying match at Khalsa's Guardian Warehousing Arena in Willenhall was abandoned at around 4.30pm, at around the 70th minute, with Hereford winning 2-1.

Sporting Khalsa later released a statement on X saying: "During the second half of today's much-anticipated FA Cup match against Hereford an alleged racist inaudible was aimed at our much-loved goalkeeper.

"Following this, and subsequent crowd disorder, the referee made the decision to abandon the game in the 67th minute.

"Racism and discrimination have no place in football. Sporting Khalsa are proud of our diversity, and the diversity in the community that we represent and are based in - we will not let hatred divide us, or our game.

"An investigation has been started, and we would like to thank the match officials and the officials from Hereford for their assistance in this. Further updates on the fixture itself will follow in due course."

Hereford FC released their own statement, saying: "Today's match has been abandoned after allegations of racial abuse aimed at the Sporting Khalsa goalkeeper.

"An investigation into the incident has already been launched and we will work closely with all parties involved.

"As a club, we will not stand for any discriminatory behaviour. Any individual found responsible will be dealt with in the sternest possible manner, including police involvement as necessary."