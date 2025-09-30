Emotional tributes and pleas for help as Wolves supporter found dead in Spain

The body of Wolves fan Josh Rogers was discovered in a wooded area near Lloret de Mar, a town on the Costa Brava, on Tuesday, September 23, just four days after he had flown out to Spain.

The family of the 33-year-old from Bloxwich have spoken about what they had learned about his last moments on social media, saying that he had last been seen leaving his hotel around midday on September 20, and saying that the circumstances were unsettling.

A spokeswoman for the family said: "Based on current information, it appears he had been in the woods for approximately 48 hours before being found. He was just 33 years old

"Josh was last seen on CCTV leaving the Blue Sea Montevista Hawai Hotel at 12.23pm on Saturday, September 20.

"He was wearing a dark blue top and carrying his phone. We believe he also had his cash (euros) with him, as none was found in his hotel room.

"When his body was discovered, around 20–25 minutes away from the hotel, neither his phone nor his money were with him.

"A local taxi driver told us that tourists don’t usually go up to the area where Josh’s body was found. He strongly believes Josh must have been taken there.

"This information has deeply unsettled us and raises serious questions about what happened in those final hours."

Josh Rogers was found dead in woodland while on holiday in Spain

His family said that while Josh had suffered from CMT, a condition that affects mobility and made him vulnerable, he was described as incredibly friendly and approachable, saying that it was likely he may have asked someone for directions or chatted about football, having a large Wolves badge tattooed on his right arm.

His sister Ashley made an emotional plea on social media to ask for anyone with any information to come forward, saying the family was desperate for justice for her brother.

She wrote: "Please, I beg you, someone must have seen Josh or knows something.

"If you were in Lloret de Mar that weekend, or know anyone who was, even the smallest detail could help.

"Strange sightings, conversations, anything unusual, please message me directly, as all information will be passed to the police and could be vital in speeding up the investigation.

"We are desperate for justice. We want to bring Josh home, say our final goodbyes, and lay him to rest with dignity.

"Please share this message widely, especially with Spanish groups or anyone who may have been in the area."

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend to help raise funds to support Josh's family for travel and funeral costs.