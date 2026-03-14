Man, 28, jailed for having knife outside Telford hotel
A man has been jailed for having a knife outside a Telford hotel.
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Published
Tyler Titley, aged 28, was in possession of a kitchen knife outside The Whitehouse Hotel, Wellington on March 7 this year.
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