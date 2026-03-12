Telford primary school seeks new governors

Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington is seeking two new co-opted governors who can bring fresh insight, experience, and a commitment to supporting children’s education.

Headteacher Fiona Atherton said the ideal candidates would be forward-thinking individuals with the community’s best interests at heart.

She said: “This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to the strategic leadership of a highly inclusive primary school that is ambitious for every child and that is deeply rooted in the community.

Wrekin View head teacher Fiona Atherton with pupils

“Our school serves children aged two to 11 and it is driven by a clear moral purpose to ensure every pupil thrives academically, socially and emotionally.”

She said governors played a pivotal role in enabling the school’s vision by providing strategic oversight, constructive challenge and professional expertise to support continuous improvement.

All potential co-opted governors will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and statutory eligibility requirements.

“The commitment will require attendance at three to four full governing board meetings per year – typically in the evenings – and occasional school visits linked to governor roles,” said Fiona.

“You will be required to take part in training and development activities, and the standard term of office is usually four years.

“You’ll receive a structured induction programme, access to high quality governance training, ongoing support from the chair of governors, the clerk and school leadership team, and opportunities for professional development and networking.”

Fiona said the school would particularly like to hear from candidates with experience in education, early years or child-centred services; finance, accounting, budgeting or audit; human resources, legal or professional services.

They are also keen to expand expertise in estates, facilities, health and safety, or project management, plus community engagement, public sector or local leadership.

Fiona said: “We are seeking people who can demonstrate integrity, strategic thinking, curiosity and a genuine commitment to improving the life chances of children and their families.

“We’d actively encourage applications from people who reflect the diversity of our community – a broad range of perspectives strengthens governance and enhances decision-making.

“This is a rewarding voluntary role that offers the opportunity to develop strategic leadership skills while making a tangible difference to the future of our children.”

To find out more contact headteacher Fiona Atherton on 01952 951405 or email wrekinview@lct.education.