CCTV helps trace culprit after plaster dumped into roadside drain in Telford

The incident was reported to the council after a witness reported seeing someone emptying plaster and wash‑off directly into the drain on Market Street in Wellington.

The council said that when officers reviewed nearby CCTV, they were able to trace the vehicle involved to an address on Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery.

A Telford resident has been fined after CCTV cameras caught someone pouring "plaster and contaminated water" into a roadside drain in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A request for information was reportedly issued to the individual linked to the vehicle - including a demand for waste‑disposal contracts and an explanation for the dumping - but no response was received.

A £450 Fixed Penalty Notice for a duty of care offence was issued in January and has since been paid, although the council says the person responsible has still not explained their actions.

Telford & Wrekin's deputy leader, Councillor Richard Overton, said: “Environmental crimes like this are a serious offence that harms our communities, and we will continue to investigate incidents thoroughly and take swift enforcement action wherever necessary."

The council said the case serves as a reminder that businesses handling construction waste, commercial materials or hazardous by‑products must following legal requirements, including holding a valid waste carrier licence and ensuring waste is disposed of at a licensed facility.

Failure to comply can lead to unlimited fines, imprisonment, vehicle seizure and further enforcement action.

Residents can report fly‑tipping through the MyTelford app. Anyone with information about offenders can call the council’s confidential hotline on 01952 388800.