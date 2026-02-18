Wellington church hall allowed to get power from above

The Parochial Church Council running All Saints Parish Centre in Wellington had ‘voted unanimously’ for the project to install 22 photovoltaic panels to the roof.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Southwater One in Telford. Picture: LDRS

The parish centre, in Lychgate Walk, is next to the Grade II* listed All Saints Church but planners at Telford & Wrekin Council did not see that as a problem.

“The proposal does not prejudice the character or appearance of the area and is of no detriment to the street scene,” officials wrote.

“The PV panels are proposed to be on the southern elevation of the roof, facing away from the aforementioned listed building.”

The PCC had received a quote of £10,386, excluding VAT, and been told it had a payback period of four years with an estimated first year saving of £1,745.

The system includes two batteries that store excess power during the day that can be used at night.

Church warden Jacqueline Wright, told the council that the centre is a vibrant community hub, open to all.

“It aims to improve social cohesion and wellbeing, aligning with the council’s vision to create sustainable communities, and improve the health and wellbeing of all residents.”

The hall hosts everything from toddler groups and youth clubs to lunches for older adults, indoor bowls and multicultural events.

It is even a base for Santa and his grotto at the annual Wellington Town Council Christmas lights switch on. It is also used as a polling station for elections.

Officials were told that the plan is in line with the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources as the council aims to be carbon neutral.