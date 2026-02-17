Mobile phone coverage in Shropshire is getting worse, says Wrekin MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin said phone coverage was getting worse, not better, in many parts of his constituency, and this was affecting many small businesses which were dependent on good connectivity.

"For example, Three needs to improve both phone and data capacity for large parts of Wellington," he said.

"There are many other examples where mobile operators just aren't providing the service levels expected or needed.

"There is also a huge impact on local productivity and growth as small businesses in rural areas really need reliable connectivity to allow their business to grow."

Mr Pritchard said the regulator Ofcom needed to demand greater transparency and greater integrity in the data that the mobile companies were providing to the public, and called on. More importantly, he said Ofcom should take a more robust line when that data is not as accurate as it could be.