'I was moved out of my family home of 27 years as they failed to maintain it - now I have the same problems in my new house': Telford dad blasts housing association for making his ‘life a misery’

Kyle Birch, 34, took over the tenancy of the property in George Place in Wellington, Telford in 2016 from his mother, who had lived there since 1984.

But the dad of four, who works as a civil servant, said problems with the property soon began to surface, which he reported to his housing association, The Wrekin Housing Group.

Kyle Birch has had to move out of his home. Photo: Steve Leath

He said: “I had lived there in total for 27 years. I had moved out at 17 but swapped tenancy with my mum in 2016 and moved back so it has been my home for 27 years.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

"There were a number of issues with the house and I kept reporting them multiple times over the years. I was either been ignored, or the jobs were done badly.

“Things were getting really bad so I had no option but to get a solicitor involved and was eventually awarded £3,875 in compensation because they failed to fix it up.”