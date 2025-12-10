One bungalow in Wellington set to be replaced by two in demolition plan

Telford-based Wrekin Housing Group has applied to council planners to knock down its unoccupied three-bed bungalow in Haygate Road and replace it with two semi-detached three-bed properties.

Documents lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council show that the two new bungalows next door to Bowring Park could have a total of up to 10 people living there.

Space has been provided for five parking spaces, which compares to standards that call for 2.3 spaces per dwelling.

The applicants took pre-application advice where council planners told them that initial plans for three bungalows was considered ‘overdevelopment’.

“Our client wishes to provide much-needed housing in the area by replacing an existing residential bungalow with two new units for social rent, using architecture sympathetic to the local area,” agent the Barnett Ratcliffe Partnership has told the council.

The bungalow in Haygate Road, Wellington. Picture: Google

“The site is ideally located with good transport links for residents and visitors and the design draws from the local palette of architecture in the vicinity.

“New residential schemes play a vital part in the life of the local community.

“The proposed site is located within easy walking distance of the local shops and facilities and this will contribute significantly to retail viability providing additional expenditure within the local community, shops and businesses.”

The bungalows would form one semi-detached block of two three-bedroom, five-person dwellings.

The site would create an “opportunity for modern living dwellings for social rent,” the agent adds.

The current property is “beginning to tire,” they add.

New bungalows would have individual private amenity spaces with patios and lawns.

There are also plans to widen the current access but to retain a tree and walls, fences and hedges “where possible”.

A period of public consultation has opened on the council’s planning portal (reference TWC/2025/0831).