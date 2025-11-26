Wellington charity shop reopens after move to new home amid £4m market refurbishment

The Cats Protection store in Wellington has reopened after its move to a new home.

It follows concerns from the charity's volunteers that the regeneration of the town market would force the store to close for good.

Staff said they had been "dismayed" to find out their market stall had not been safeguarded as part of the regeneration of the Victorian market hall.

But after "months of negotiations" the charity announced it would be moving to the former Spirit of Bulgaria shop in the Market Piazza on Market Street and, this week, the store has reopened in its new home.

At the new unit there will continue to be a collection point for anyone wishing to donate food andvolunteers are keen to receive any donations of new handmade goods items now the unit is open.

Tracy Hitchcock, coordinator for Cats Protection Telford & District, said: “We are soexcited to have this opportunity and are delighted to be in our new, permanent base.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to the cat-lovers of Telford and Telford & Wrekin Council who havehelped us stay at Wellington Market and so for us, as volunteers, we can continue to raise money for the many cats in the Telford area that need our care.”

The historic market is currently undergoing a £4 million refurbishment, with plans involving a complete redesign of the market's internal layout to improve accessibility, and a series of projects to repair and improve the building's historic fabric.

When it's finished there will also be an improved, covered outdoor space for events, an enhanced food court and expanded toilet facilities.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re really pleased to see Cats Protection move into their new home.

“As a Council we remained committed to working closely with Cats Protection and finding asolution for them which we’ve now done.

“The regeneration of the market is vital and we’re doing this work to safeguard its future for the next 50 years.

“Throughout this works we remain committed to keeping the market open as usual so traders can continue to trade as normal.

“These are extremely exciting times for Wellington Market and we wish Cats Protection all the best in their new unit.”