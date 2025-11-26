176 properties in village near Telford without power after fault on line

National Grid said 176 homes were currently off supply at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (November 26).

The organisation said the incident was due to "a fault on the high voltage power lines".

Dozens of homes near Wellington in Telford were left without power on Wednesday after a fault on the power lines. Photo: National Grid

Homes in and around the village of Wrockwardine, west of Wellington, were impacted by the cut.

National Grid estimated power would be restored by 4pm on Wednesday, November 26.

Updates and more information can be found online at: powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk