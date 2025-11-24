Firefighters tackle early morning car blaze in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Hayward Avenue in Wellington at around 1.40am today - Monday, November 24.

One fire crew from Wellington Fire Station was sent to the scene.

An update said the incident involved an electrical fire within the car's engine compartment.

Officers extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet while wearing breathing equipment.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for remaining hot spots before the incident was declared over at around 1.56am.