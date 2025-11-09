'There is a strong message to it' - Stunning new 'Wellington Remembers' mural pays tribute to those who serve

Graffiti artist Neil Willis, from Snedshill, produced a new powerful piece on a railway bridge in Wellington town centre in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Councillors approached Neil, who also goes by 'Auniqueart', earlier this year, seeking a permanent memorial artwork that would honour local veterans and serve as a focal point for Remembrance in the years to come.

After months of planning, design work and consultation with veterans, Neil produced a final design for the Church Street bridge that features portraits of servicemen and women from the Telford area and the words 'Wellington Remembers'.

The mural, which lies less than a stone's throw from the town's war memorial, was completed just in time for Remembrance Sunday and provided a striking backdrop to Wellington's commemorations.