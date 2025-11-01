Telford property owner told to clean up 'untidy land' and handed enforcement notice over 'planning contravention'

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, a complaint was received in July about allegedly untidy land at a property at The Lawns in Wellington.

Local planning authorities have the power to serve notices on landowners and occupiers, ordering them to carry out works to improve land which is considered to be negatively affecting the amenity of an area.

Also known as 'untidy land notices', they can require a wide range of works to be carried out including clearance or repairs, and failure to comply can lead to prosecution and a maximum fine of £1,000.

The notice on the land was served last week, and will come into effect on November 24.

A week after the homeowner was served the untidy land notice, they were also issued with a planning contravention notice - which typically means there has been some form of complaint or allegation that works or land uses are taking place without planning permission.