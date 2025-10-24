The club will be hosting its annual fireworks display on Saturday, November 1.

Gates for the family event, which is sponsored by Q Financial Services, open at 5.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Organisers are promising a bigger event than ever, with a host of activities and stalls to keep everyone entertained.

Steve Parry from Q Financial Services, which is sponsoring Wellington Cricket Club's Big Blast fireworks event, with Wellington Cricket Club secretary David Ross. Photo: Steve Leath

A spokesman said: "This year's Big Blast is bigger and better than ever! With a larger event area, there's more room for everyone to enjoy the fireworks, food, and fun.

"Keep the kids entertained with fairground rides and games while you indulge in delicious street food and drinks.

"And if the weather gets chilly, warm up with a glass of mulled wine."

He added: "The Big Blast's fireworks show will begin at 7.30pm. Expect more explosions, whistles, and flashes than ever before in our most spectacular show yet.

"Jubilee Fireworks, the renowned pyrotechnics company behind some of the Midlands' most epic displays, will create an unforgettable experience. You won't want to miss it."

David Ross, secretary of Wellington Cricket Club said: "The club's fireworks event has been going for well over thirty years now and is a popular and well known occasion.

"We are really lucky to have Q Financial Services support us on this. They are our community event sponsors and also got behind our food festival in July."

Tickets for this year's event must be bought online, with no tickets for sale on the gate.

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit the dedicated webpage.