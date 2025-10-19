Pub row led to Telford drinker being hit in the face with glass

Edward Roberts, 50, of Millstead Way, Leegomery, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court over the incident which took place at the Station Hotel in Wellington last year.

Roberts had previously pleaded to one count of section 20 wounding.

Nicholas Tatlow, prosecuting, said that Roberts had been drinking in the pub on the evening of February 24.

The court heard that Roberts, who had been drinking, approached a drunken woman with two drinks and had pushed one towards her, as if to offer it to her.

Mr Tatlow said that a friend of the woman, who was also described as drunk, pushed the drink back towards Roberts and asked him to leave her alone.

The court was told that Roberts then took one of the glasses and went to drink from it, before swinging it towards the victim, hitting him in the face.