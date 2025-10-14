Any new London train service must include Wellington, says town's MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he understood that Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) was planning to lodge a second application with the Office of Rail and Road (OIRR).

The bid comes just four months after a previous submission, which did not include the town, was turned down.

Mr Pritchard said he had written to the rail regulator 'in the strongest terms' making the economic and social case for any future timetable to include Wellington.

Wellington station

"Previous trains to London did stop at Wellington so I hope the ORR and the rail minister will see sense, listen to local opinion, and ensure Wellington is included in the future open access rail agreement," he said.

"The new application offers a new opportunity for Wellington."

Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin.

Mr Pritchard urged residents to write to rail minister Lord Hendy making the case for Wellington to be included.

He also called on Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council, WSMR and the new leadership at the Princess Royal Hospital to work together to improve public transport connectivity between Wellington railway station and the hospital, where lack of parking was a serious issue.

"The train service will also provide other public transport options for students attending Telford College," he added.

There has been no direct rail link between Shropshire and London since June last year when Avanti West Coast ended its twice daily service from Shrewsbury to the capital, stopping at Telford Central and Wellington.

The service, introduced by the former Virgin Trains operator, had been running for almost 10 years. The Department for Transport blamed poor passenger numbers, with just 40-60 people a day using it.