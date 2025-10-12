Runners lacing up for return of Wellington 10K

The countdown is on for the return of this year’s Q Financial Wellington 10K, now in its fourth year, taking place on Sunday, October 19.

The 10K is organised by Shropshire-based Run The Distance, which says the event has quickly become a firm favourite on the county’s running calendar – attracting both seasoned athletes and first-time runners.

This year’s 400-place event is already proving popular, with more than 300 runners signed up.

Runners at last year's Wellington 10K

The race is set to begin at 9.30am at Dothill Playing Field and follows an out-and-back route through some of Wellington’s most scenic spots, taking in the Dothill Nature Reserve and Silkin Way before a climb up to Wrockwardine and a fast-paced return leg.

Only one road (Wrockwardine Road) will be closed for the event, between the entrance to the Silkin Way and the junction at Wrockwardine.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to help out at the event, sponsored this year by Wellington-based Q Financial.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to email runthedistance@mail.com, while prospective entrants can sign up on the Run The Distance website.