Wellington HMO could be expanded to accommodate two more residents

Nazir Hussain, of Arleston, has applied for permission to provide space so that eight single people – up from six – can have rooms at The Bungalow, in Mill Bank, Wellington.

As the number of people in the property will increase from six – which needs a licence – to more than seven it must now also get full planning permission for a change of use, the Telford & Wrekin Council website explains.

Shropshire-based planning agent Robert Metcalfe, of EMS Design Ltd, has told planning officers that the property will continue to be well-run.

The agent writes: “The maximum number of occupants will be limited to eight individuals, ensuring that the property remains appropriately managed and does not result in over-intensification.”

A map of the site. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Planners have been told that the proposed development “will not adversely affect the residential amenity of neighbouring occupiers”.

“The extension has been designed to respect privacy, daylight, and outlook of adjacent properties.

“External amenity space will continue to be provided for occupants, and the intensity of use will be modestly increased from six to eight residents, which is considered proportionate in the context of the site and locality.”

Planners have also been told that the proposed development “contributes positively to the housing mix in Telford by providing high-quality, well-managed accommodation for single occupants”.

“Demand for affordable, shared housing in sustainable locations remains strong, and the proposal responds to this need in a managed and proportionate way.”

The agent adds that regular management and maintenance arrangements will “ensure the property remains well-run, with no adverse impacts on the surrounding community”.