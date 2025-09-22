Van and car set on fire in Telford in early-hours arson attack

At 1.49am today (Monday), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire on Barn Farm Drive in Wellington.

One fire crew was dispatched from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. A fire investigation officer and West Mercia Police officers also attended the incident.

Reports from the fire service said a car and a van were involved in the fire. West Mercia Police said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and is being treated as arson.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and cutting equipment to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.19am.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Barn Farm Drive in Wellington at around 2.15am this morning following a report of a van fire. The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."