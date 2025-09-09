'We've been overwhelmed!' - Owners of Shropshire pub mark anniversary of takeover with 'big plans' for future

The Hare & Hounds in Withington has celebrated a successful year of trading as a freehold community pub under new owners Aaron and Joanne Manley, who officially opened the doors to the refurbished pub last August.

Now, the pair say they have big plans for the country pub, which sits halfway between Shrewsbury and Wellington, including opening up the first floor accommodation as a holiday-let business.

Hare and Hounds, Withington

“It’s more than just a business — it’s a part of my life, and we were determined to bring it back as a thriving community space. It’s been amazing to see how people have responded," said Aaron, who says it was his "dream" to own the Hare and Hounds, having grown up nearby playing darts for the pub's team.

“People of all ages come to this pub for various reasons, which we love. We have a clear plan for the future and find it so sad that we are reading regularly about village pubs across the county having to shut down.

"We want the future of this village pub to be a very bright one and help to revitalise community spirit, I wanted to save this pub from closing as a lack of village pubs and hubs stops people going out and we can see the joy in the community coming together."

Aaron Manley

The pub dates back to the 1800s and was previously run by the same family for 28 years, but last year's changeover saw the premises rebranded with a new logo, repainted inside and out and the floors stripped back to reveal the building's traditional quarry tiles.

The business plans to convert the upstairs space into a two-bedroom self-contained holiday let, complete with a racing theme as a fitting tribute to their shared passion and their part-ownership of racehorse Normal Fletcher.

“We plan to improve the front and create a two bedroomed self-contained holiday let upstairs which we think will be very popular," added Aaron.

"We have a big racing following so the holiday let will be racing themed and hopefully open in Spring 2026."

Since opening 12 months ago, Aaron and Joanne say their speciality Friday food nights with offerings ranging from burgers and fish & chips to pizza, chilli, and curry, have been a hit with the locals - as have monthly Sunday filled Yorkshire roasts served in decomposable containers and will be starting to add food on weekends from August.

Over the last year, they say the Hare & Hounds has become home to a lively mix of community groups and events — including the Withington darts team, Bowbrook Archers, local shoots, a weekly Knit & Natter group and Book club, cyclists and a popular golf society that hosts several friendly tournaments each year.