Month-long disruption set for Wellington train station as buildings get a little 'TLC'

West Midlands Railway and Network Rail will begin a month-long scheme of "essential maintenance works" at Wellington train station next week.

While work is underway, the ticket office and enclosed waiting areas will be unavailable, and the station will be unstaffed - but train services will be running as normal.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Railway said: "The station buildings at Wellington were built nearly 200 years ago and while this gives them their distinctive charm, it also means that we need to give them a little TLC now and again.

"In partnership with Network Rail and our contractors, we will be undertaking essential maintenance works within “behind-the-scenes” areas of the building to help ensure that it remains standing for another 200 years."

Wellington train station

These works are expected to start on Monday, September 8 and take approximately one month.

While work is underway, West Midlands Railway is recommending travellers consider using their app or website to purchase tickets - or the on-platform ticket machines.

A spokesperson for the company added: "Alternatively, if you would like to deal with a member of our team in person, the next closest available ticket office is at Telford Central.

"Covered waiting areas and benches will be available throughout the works under platform canopies.

"If you require passenger assistance to board or alight at the station, this will still be available from the senior conductor onboard the train."