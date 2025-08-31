Firefighters rush to property in Telford after reports of house fire

Shortly before 11am (August 31), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire at a property on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

Two fire crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. An operations officer also attended.

Upon arrival, crews quickly identified the source of concern as a controlled burn in the rear garden of the property.

The incident was deemed as a false alarm with good intent.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 11.10am.