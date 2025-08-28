New chapter for Wellington Library as committee starts its first budget process

Wellington Town Council took over the running of the library at the Civic Centre on April 1 with the authority allocating £172,129 of its total 2025-26 budget of £801,747 to the book-based facility.

Wellington Town Council's library committee met on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Picture: LDRS

The town council’s new library committee met for the third time on Tuesday (August 26) where councillors were updated on activities and ideas.

Members have been on fact-finding trips to libraries in Newport and Madeley which have also been taken over from Telford & Wrekin Council by the town councils in their areas.

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Park Ward), chairing the meeting, told councillors that the committee has been asked to determine a budget.

“It is difficult to sit here and say ‘we want X’,” he said. “It’s a bit of a tricky situation.”

Ideas mentioned included a digital screen which could also advertise events, taking a look at staffing levels, and making more use of library rooms.

“What would you really, really like?” he asked, adding that they could have a look at being “aspirational” as they work to increase use by residents.

Committee officers were asked to include staff in what they want to see happen and to gather ideas by email.

“We should do this ahead of setting a budget, more than putting a finger in the air,” he said.

Councillor Davis said both he and fellow ward councillor Graham Cook (Labour) were hoping to allocate some of their borough councillor ward funding to help library projects. Those he said were in the process of being checked over by officials.

The committee was told that they have recently been successful in sorting out an issue with a library lift which was regularly breaking down.

The councillors heard that a local company is able to come out and fix problems, including on the day of the meeting.

Councillors are also looking at making better use of the library’s meeting rooms for community use.

Councillor Joan Gorse (Labour, Arleston Ward) said: “There is a big need for meeting rooms in town.”

Officers reported that a summer reading challenge saw more than 100 children aged from three to 10 come through the doors.

Councillor Emma Holding (Labour, Arleston Ward) told the meeting of a recent visit to Newport Library which is also run by the town council.

She spoke of “the passionate town clerk” and facilities “buzzing when we went in.”

Councillor Holding added that it was a lovely day to visit a lovely town.

“It felt like I was on holiday,” she added.