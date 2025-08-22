The incident took place at Ercall Wood yesterday evening, Friday, August 21, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue alerted to the situation at around 7.34pm.

Two fire crews and an incident support unit were sent to the scene.

They found 15 metres by five metres of grass and undergrowth on fire, and used one main jet to tackle the blaze.

In order to get water to the scene the firefighter needed to use nine lengths of 70m hose to reach the incident.

The fire service declared the incident over at around 9.12pm.