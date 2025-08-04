Overnight closures planned for busy Wellington road

Watling Street in Wellington is set to be closed overnight for two nights this week to allow for CCTV drainage work to take place.

A road closure order is in place from Monday (August 4) to Wednesday (August 6) between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

Usually, "CCTV drainage works" refer to the inspection of drainage systems using specialised cameras to identify blockages, structural issues, or other problems.

Watling Street, Wellington. Photo: Google

It normally involves inserting a camera into the pipes to allow for diagnoses without the need for extensive digging.

While the work is underway, Watling Street will be closed from its junction with Mill Bank to its junction with Haybridge Road.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said overnight closures were being used to minimise disruption.

Updates will be provided online at one.network/uk/telford.