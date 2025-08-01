Firefighters free dog after it had become trapped inside its cage

At around 11.20am today (August 1), a dog owner arrived at Wellington Fire Station with their pet inside its cage.

The dog's leg/paw had become trapped inside the cage, within the metal bars.

Firefighters quickly got to work, using small gear to free the dog's leg/paw from the cage.

Thanks to the swift response, the dog was released unharmed within minutes of the owner arriving at the fire station - with the stop message (indicating that the incident had concluded) received by fire control at 11.22am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were able to use small gear to free the dog whose leg had become trapped within the cage. The owner was able to bring the dog in the cage to the fire station rather than a truck being called out."