More details of 'fantastic' Wellington regeneration revealed due to start within months

Widening of footpaths, formalising parking bays, upgrading the drainage and having automated bollards in the town are all part of the plans.

Other improvements include replacing 20 old bins and having eight new recycling ones, having new benches and hanging baskets, replacing finger posts and having ‘welcome’ totems with bespoke designs.

The project, which is part of a larger investment scheme in Wellington, focuses on buildings and public spaces within the town’s conservation area which contains many of its key assets. This includes Wellington Market, Market Square, the rail and bus stations and the historic lanes of Duke Street, Crown Street and Bell Street.

Work is expected to start in Church Street in January and should last five months over two phases. The public realm work, meanwhile, will take place from spring 2025 to spring 2026.

The project is supported by Capital Regeneration Programme Funding, Telford & Wrekin Council and Wellington Town Council.

Sharing the plans to members of Wellington Town Council, Nathan Lyttle, team leader at Highway Capital Funding, said he expects ‘one or two months of conflict in terms of access’, but they are engaging with their street works team and ‘doing their best to address as many stakeholder needs’.