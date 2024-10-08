49-acre solar farm proposed near village on outskirts of Telford
A consultation has opened into the development of a 49-acre solar farm near a village on the outskirts of Telford.
By Megan Jones
Infraland and Boultbee Brooks Renewable Energy are proposing to develop a new solar farm close to the village of Wrockwardine, near Wellington.
Now, residents are being asked to view and comment on the draft proposals, before a formal planning application is submitted.
The 49-acre (19.76 hectares) solar farm is planned for a patch of land between Tiddiecross Lane and the railway tracks at Allscott.