49-acre solar farm proposed near village on outskirts of Telford

Infraland and Boultbee Brooks Renewable Energy are proposing to develop a new solar farm close to the village of Wrockwardine, near Wellington.

Now, residents are being asked to view and comment on the draft proposals, before a formal planning application is submitted.

The 49-acre (19.76 hectares) solar farm is planned for a patch of land between Tiddiecross Lane and the railway tracks at Allscott.