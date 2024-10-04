Contractor asked to provide update about plans to extend car park in village near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

SJ Roberts Construction was granted permission for the work to take place at the village playing field last November.

The current space is deteriorating and, due to the popularity of the play area, parking on the road outside has become a problem.

The extension would result in 18 car park spaces, with two being accessible. A gravel path would also be provided to the eastern side of the new access, which will connect to the existing hardstanding further along the field.

A second gravel path, meanwhile, would be to the western edge, with a bollard in place to stop vehicles accessing the field.

“The additional parking spaces and improved pedestrian and vehicular access will make a positive contribution to local rural and urban communities,” reads a planning statement provided by SJ Roberts Construction.

“The proposal will not result in any detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings.”

The plans were discussed at a recent meeting held by Wrockwardine Parish Council. Minutes from the meeting state that Leaton Quarry had agreed to fund the shortfall in the cost to install the car park however.

However, Councillor Paul Cooper, the chairman of the parish council, was still concerned about the consultation with residents.

“Following a lengthy discussion it was resolved to send a letter to residents in Wrockwardine updating them of the proposals and to invite volunteers to help.

“The clerk again pointed out that there were health and safety risks that would need to be risk assessed and the insurance would need checking regarding the role of volunteers locking and unlocking gates.

“It was agreed to get an update on potential timescales for the work from SJ Roberts. The poor state of the current car park was also discussed.”