Fire crews called after Wellington carport fire spread to house

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.56am today reporting the fire at a house on Rose Crescent in Wellington.

Two fire crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station as well as an operations officer.

The incident is said to have involved one carport which was 'alight'. The fire had 'slightly' spread to the property.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to tackle the fire.

The incident concluded at 7.47am.