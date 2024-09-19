Talking Telford: Getting miles in the boots and wonders in the mind

The annual celebration of everything Telford's rich walking landscape has to offer is over for another year, after 31 events in seven days, hundreds of miles trekked - and enough rain to make anyone pine for a heatwave or two.

I had booked the week off work well in advance and put myself down for a walk almost every day, in the hopes of filling in more of my mental map of Telford, learning new things and seeing new sights.

I got my wish and then some: my first guided walk of the week took us up the Wrekin via a secluded path I must have walked past dozens of times and never noticed, emerging onto the hilltop in howling wind and rain plus dense fog in every direction. We paused for about a microsecond to imagine the views we might have had on a clearer day, before hurrying back down the hill.