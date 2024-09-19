Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington’s historic former New College building, now re-purposed into transitional housing for young people, has been officially completed.

The Grade II listed property on King Street, originally constructed between 1911 and 1912, has been transformed into 28 one-bedroom apartments as part of a £3.9 million renovation project.

Telford & Wrekin Council stated the building has undergone "sympathetic renovations to preserve its historic charm" while modernising it for current use.

The project, led by Morro Partnerships, began in March 2023. The project was supported by a package of grant funding from Telford & Wrekin Council, Marches LEP, Safer Communities Fund and Homes England and YMCA.