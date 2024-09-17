Parking firm reacts to parking restrictions controversy at Shropshire town car park as free time limited

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

People using the former Wilko car park in Market Street, Wellington had previously been limited to a free two-hour stay, enforced between 6am and 6pm. Now, users can stay for free for just 90 minutes, with the restrictions enforced 24 hours a day.

The car park is operated by Horizon Parking, with signs saying that an £85 penalty charge will be issued to anyone to don’t adhere to the terms and conditions.

A spokesperson for Horizon Parking said the firm manage the car park on the instructions of the landowner and cannot state the reasoning behind the current terms and conditions.

“Anyone with concerns can contact us with their feedback and we will ensure that this is passed on,” she said.

The car park in Market Street, Wellington. Picture: LDRS

The new restrictions has caused discontent among traders in the town, believing it affects business.

Speaking at a recent Wellington Town Council meeting, Councillor Lee Carter said that many people have tried to contact the landowner but have yet to receive a response.

“There is some breakthrough in terms of what we might be able to do to reverse some of those decisions taken on the car park,” said Cllr Carter.

“But ultimately it always amazes me how privately owned businesses in Wellington think they can get the local authority over a barrel and making demands of us.

“I don’t think we’re at that point yet in terms of meeting their demands, but we continue to talk.

“Obviously we’re aware of the impact of businesses in the town. Thankfully we’ve got about another 753 free car parking spaces that they can access on a regular basis, albeit that’s not taking away the impact it has to other businesses in Market Street.”