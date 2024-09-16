Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A pair of "modest" semi-detached family homes and a bungalow look set to be built on the former site of Days Construction on Mill Lane in Wellington after plans were given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The site currently consists of a builders' yard and workshop, bordered by a railway line to the north and residential properties to the east and south.

Plans, which were submitted by Mr Alan Day of Days New Homes in June, state the existing storage building located within the site will be demolished as part of the development.

The application states that the pair of semi-detached homes "are intended as small family homes", with each house having three bedrooms.

It states: "Their modest size will make them within the financial reach of many families either to buy or rent. The bungalow is two-bedroom and has been designed to suit the older generation."

The site of the proposed development off Mill Lane, Wellington. Photo: Google

The designs state that the homes will each have "a reasonable sized private garden" and two parking spaces.

It added: "Whilst the proposed development will obviously create traffic movements, it should be noted that this will be less than what the existing commercial use could create should it be used more intensively than it has recently."

Approving the plans, Telford & Wrekin Council's planning officers stated that they were "satisfied" that the site was large enough to accommodate the three dwellings.

The decision notice stated: "Given the positioning of the proposed dwellings on the application site and distance separation between neighbouring dwellings, officers are satisfied that the scheme will not result in significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.

"Officers are also satisfied with the overall design of the proposed dwellings, which will respect and respond positively to the context of the application site, whilst being in keeping with the character and appearance of the surrounding area."

The applicants will have three years to begin work on the development.

The full plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0280