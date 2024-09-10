And they're off! Ramblers take first strides for the 14th Wellington Walking Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington Walking Festival has returned for the 14th year, with over 30 organised excursions taking place over the next week.

The event has taken place during the second week of September every year since 2010 - when the town was awarded 'Walkers are Welcome' status.

This year, a total of 31 events are on the schedule for Wellington, from gentle visits to a local vineyard and map reading lessons to ten-mile walks along the UK's newest long-distance hiking path, the T50.