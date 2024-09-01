"He would help and do anything for anyone" – tributes to popular and selfless George

George Jagger was a well-known and popular fixture of the town community, having been a celebrated player for Telford United in the 1960s and 70s – playing at Wembley twice, and lifting the FA Trophy in 1971.

Away from his sporting achievements George was a familiar face for his work as a window cleaner and carpet fitter in the town through his business George Jagger Services, as well as being happy to lend a hand supporting community events.

Tony Nicholls, 50, from Anthony's of Wellington, said he had known George for 40 years, and described him as a caring, generous, and thoughtful man who "lived a wonderful life".

He said: "He would help and do anything for anyone. People say that about a lot of people, but George, if he could help a worthy cause or someone in need he would."

Tony said he had first known George as a child, when he had cleaned the windows at the family home in Wellington.

He said: "Dad knew George from his football days, he was an avid football fan. He would come and clean the windows and they would chat about football – sometimes agreeing and sometimes not."

Tony said only last year George would be playing football with his own son in the back garden – teaching him how to kick with his left foot.

He spoke of George's willingness to support community events, describing how he would frequently carry out the unseen help at the annual charity barbecue at Wellington Cricket Club.

He said: "One of the things you can rarely get people to do is help clean up, pick up the litter, but after the event George would be there with his carrier bag and a stick, gloves on, walking all round and picking up all the litter – doing the nitty gritty work very few people would turn up for."

Tony said George would also generously sponsor the event, despite his business being a one-man-band.

He said there was a real sadness in the community at the loss of one its most popular members.

He said: "Almost everyone, most of my customers coming in today I have passed on the news and they all knew George, everyone knew him."

Tony said George was still coming into the shop in recent months, offering to help, and was still cleaning the windows only last year.

He added that when they moved premises the help from George had been "invaluable".

He said George was still active in recent years, regularly playing tennis at 80 with his best friend Mick Richards, also a former footballer, and was "still competitive and still battling for every point".

George's football career had seen him play for Wellington Town, Houghton Main, Barnsley and Corby Town – as well as Telford United.

His greatest achievement came in 1971 when Telford – who changed their name from Wellington Town in 1969 – recovered from two goals down to beat Hillingdon Borough 3-2 in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

George was a central part of that Lilywhites team, with 48 appearances and six goals for a side that also won the Southern League Cup that season.

George still played football regularly in a team until the age of around 60.

A tribute from AFC Telford United earlier this week said: "We wish to pass on our warmest best wishes to George’s family, friends, former colleagues, and anyone who remembers George fondly.

"We also say ‘thank you, George’ for serving our town’s football club with such style and renown, creating memories that will live on in the hearts and minds of so many, and for being such a well-known figure in our wider community."

It added: "George’s swarthy looks, replete with a dark mop of hair and a full beard to match, gave him an air akin to a non-league George Best, although without the same reputation.

"However, it was George’s ability on the field that earned him admiration and respect across the Southern League."

George, who was married to the love of his life Marlene, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his two sons, daughter, and grandchildren.