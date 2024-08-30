'The earlier it’s caught the easier it is to treat!' Men urged to take advantage of free cancer test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The PSA testing event is being run by the Shropshire prostate cancer group and already more than 200 men have signed up to be tested.

The simple blood tests, aimed at men over 45, can hep rule out prostate cancer or help spot the warning signs of the disease early enough that it can be successfully treated.

The PSA testing event will be held on the evening of September 23 at the Methodist Church in Wellington.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, said people had to register to book a time slot but the tests cost just £15 each.

He said: “The earlier it’s caught, the easier it is to treat.”

He added that those who wish to go along to the PSA tests should book online at mypsatests.org.uk.