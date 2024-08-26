Swimming pool to close next month for almost a year in bid to make it more energy efficient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year Telford and Wrekin Council were awarded over £1million of Government funding for a decarbonisation scheme at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre which will see a range of energy saving measures installed including new heating and insulation systems.

The pool, health suite and changing facilities will close from Monday, September 23 to allow the work to be completed, with extra pool classes added to Oakengates Leisure Centre and Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre in Madeley to cater for displaced swimmers.

The council says families of children already enrolled in a swimming lessons programme will be contacted directly to be offered alternative provision during the closure.