Crown court appearance set for woman charged with having a knife in a public place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Deneaka Pennant, aged 26, of Church Street, Wellington, has been charged with possession of a knife/ sharp pointed article in a public place on Monday .

Pennant appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 13, 2024.

Kulveer Chopra, aged 42, of Grove Road, Overdale, in Telford was also charged with possession of a knife/ sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been set to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on October 8, 2024.

Vladislacs Skirpanovs, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on September 9, 2024.