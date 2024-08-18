Fire crew scrambled to Telford car blaze in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was scrambled from Wellington station to Marl Court in Arleston at 12.56am.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "The incident involved one car 50 per cent involved in fire, crews used two breathing kits and one hose reel jet to extinguish."

The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 1.20am.

There is no further information on the cause of the blaze.